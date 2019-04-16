Tuesday, April 16th 2019 Show Links
Plans for large retail development at the edge of Perthshire town

by Reporter
April 16, 2019, 6:05 am
© Supplied. The development will add to the Blairgowrie population.
The development will add to the Blairgowrie population.
Plans have been lodged for a massive retail development on the edge of Perthshire’s biggest town.

Discount chains Lidl and Home Bargains are eyeing up land next to Blairgowrie, raising hopes for scores of new jobs.

But there is growing concern the new out-of-town complex will have a negative impact on traders in the town centre.

The project will be part of the huge Westpark expansion, which includes designs for hundreds of new homes on 70 acres of fields and woodlands.

Councillors backed a masterplan for the site earlier this year, despite complaints from residents.

The Westpark Partnership has now submitted its planning application for the first phase of the project.

