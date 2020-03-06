Plans submitted to turn former city centre art gallery into nail salon

A former art gallery in the city centre could be brought back into use after plans were submitted to turn it into a nail salon.

Orchar Fine Art at 4 Commercial Street closed in May last year.

London-based business En Rose Limited has submitted a planning application to Dundee City Council seeking permission to convert the former gallery into a salon.

Draft floorplans show three salon chairs and five nail bar stations are proposed for the site close to the Waterfront.

City council planners will have until May 1 to consider the plans.

Prior to its closure, Orchar Fine Art had been a regular host of exhibitions of both student art and the work of more established artists.

Fire engines had attended at the store in August 2018 to remove unstable brickwork from the outside of a flat nearby.

Orchar Fine Art continues to trade as an exclusively online only business following the expiry of the shop lease.

In a social media post announcing the closure last year, the gallery said: “The online side of our business continues to go from strength to strength but unfortunately our retail shop in Commercial Street has too little footfall for it to be financially viable. We will still continue to represent talented fine artists from Scotland.”