Plans for eight new homes on derelict tennis courts set for approval despite locals’ objections

Proposals for new homes on a derelict tennis court are likely to be approved despite concerns over their appearance from locals.

The scheme, for eight properties, would be built on the old Craigmuir tennis courts, which have lain empty for a number of years.

Councillors are being recommended to approve the Dalkeith Road site, which consists of four detached homes and four semi-detached buildings.

The recommendation comes despite residents complaining that the modern design of the proposed houses -which includes sloping roofs and solar panels – would not fit in with the surrounding area.

There were 11 objections in total to the development, which have been submitted by APT Planning and Development on behalf of H&H Properties Ltd.

© Supplied

Some also argued the two-storey houses would block sunlight and overshadow neighbouring properties.

In a supporting statement drafted by the agents, it was outlined that each of the units will have four bedrooms while the downstairs accommodation will “reflect modern living with larger open-plan spaces, ensuring light and comfortable spaces”.

Each of the units would have off-street parking, garages and garden areas with the development designed to attract “families seeking attractive modern homes in Dundee”.

In August, the Tele revealed that locals were becoming increasingly concerned with the dilapidated state of the grounds.

Neighbours said the courts had become “a jungle” and were now overgrown with weeds as high as 10ft.

Some also claimed they had been forced to padlock the courts themselves to avoid them being accessed and vandalised.

Plans for houses on the site were first submitted in 2019, but were withdrawn after just a month.

The Craigmuir tennis courts were first opened in the 1920s and were formerly known as Craiglea.

They then amalgamated with the Stobsmuir club in the late 1990s before dwindling membership forced its closure more than three years ago.

The courts were eventually sold in December 2018 by the then owners, the Craigie Community Sports Hub (CCSH), for around £250,000.

This money is now being used to help fund tennis coaching elsewhere in the city, and some of the cash also went towards the courts at Baxter Park.

The proposals will be discussed by councillors on Monday.