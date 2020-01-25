Plans for new ‘affordable’ homes in Dundee green-lit by council planners

Plans to build eight new “affordable” homes on brownfield land in Dundee have been signed off by city planners.

Property developer Amar Okhai is set to build the eight three-bedroom houses on land at the corner of Buttars Loan and Broomlee Road between Charleston and Pitalpin.

The proposal will see four homes built facing away from Buttars Loan to the east, and the other four facing away from South Road looking north.

Each will have a driveway and a small inlet will be built off of Broomlee Road to allow access to some of the homes.

Following scrutiny of the proposals, planning officers at Dundee City Council have given them the seal of approval despite an objection from the Dundee Cycling Forum over a lack of bike storage – now a requirement for some types of developments.

Officers have attached a number of conditions to their approval, such as the inclusion of cycle storage for those buying the houses, to satisfy the objectors and other planning concerns.

Mr Okhai, who runs developer Green Pads Ltd, said the conditions were “workable” and were unlikely to delay the commencement of work on site sometime this summer.

He said: “It’s been a lengthy process but we’re glad to be at this point. We will now work with the design team to bring it to building warrant (construction) stage.

“Once we’ve liaised with the local authority and see how things are shaping up we can start marketing the site. I’m hoping we can get off the ground in June or July.”

The developer previously said he aimed to market the homes for £190-200,000 apiece.

He told the Tele last year: “Dundee is a nice place to live and is a really nice part of the world. There are not many cities with such a beautiful outlook as Dundee.

“People need more space now and that’s why our homes are designed that way and to be affordable.

“That’s why we are anticipating putting the homes on the market for anything between £190,000 and £200,000 to try to appeal to first-time buyers and people with young families.”