Plans for Dundee to be the first living wage city in the country

Dundee has been recognised as the first city in the country to create a plan to become a living wage city.

The real living wage is £9 per hour and voluntarily introduced by individual companies, compared to the government-set minimum wage of £7.38 for anyone under 25, and the national living wage at £7.83 an hour for over-25s, which are both a legal requirement. A number of the city’s largest employers today took part in the launch of an action plan.

Hosted at DC Thomson’s Meadowside building, representatives of companies including Dundee City Council, Dundee Voluntary Action, D&A College and Xplore Dundee were all in attendance, having agreed to sign the commitment.

The plan hopes to encourage other employers in the city to implement the real living wage as a minimum for all workers.

Ellis Watson, executive chairman of DC Thomson Media and chairman of Tay Cities Enterprise Executive, said: “DC Thomson made a conscious decision to pay all of our direct employees the real living wage about five years ago.

“Having seen the difference it makes to people’s lives, we extended it to all of our group companies and agency colleagues regularly working in our offices, signing up as an accredited living wage employer in 2017.

“In these times of economic uncertainty across the UK, it is heartening to see Dundee taking the lead in tackling low pay, and the inequality it creates, by becoming the UK’s first city formally recognised for its living wage ambition.

“Being part of this initiative allows us to work with other like-minded employers to help transform the city and ensure local people benefit from, and have a stake in, the local community. Businesses only thrive when those that work for them and buy from them are prospering too.”

Scottish Fair Work Minister Jamie Hepburn said: “It is fantastic to see Dundee setting out its ambition to become the UK’s first living wage city. The significance of the living wage cannot be overstated. Evidence shows that paying it leads to increased productivity, better morale and lower sickness absence.

“It also demonstrates to the world that an organisation is committed to treating its workforce well.

“While Scotland is making good progress in becoming a living wage nation, and punches well above its weight in terms of the proportion of people paid it, more remains to be done.”