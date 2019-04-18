Plans for Dundee factory to become houses ‘last chance’ for site say developers

Developers have warned that their latest plans to convert a historic former factory into housing are the “last throw of the dice”.

John Hume of F&H Developments met residents during a fiery meeting of West End Community Council to discuss the future of the decaying Tay Rope Works building.

Proposals to build five mews houses and four flats on the Magdalen Yard Road site were rejected earlier this year, and Mr Hume’s company is now preparing to submit a new application in the coming weeks.

But he said if the application failed, the firm would not be able to submit another application for five years.

Mr Hume said after the meeting: “We basically explained to the tenants this was our last throw of the dice.

“Our most recent application was voted down about three months ago.

“We’ve been working hard since then, with the council, the tenants and our architects to make a resubmission this month or next month.”

Residents at the meeting claimed the demolition of a 9ft wall connected to the former factory could leave people able to look into their homes.

Some residents said they wanted a new wall to be built to replace the decaying structure.

Both partners in F&H said that wasn’t financially or structurally viable.

However, one solution could be to replicate controversial fencing erected along the Aberdeen bypass.

The fences have angered farmers in the north-east for not being strong enough to keep livestock penned in, but would appear good enough for homeowners in Dundee’s West End.

Mr Hume added: “We explained the current wall wouldn’t last for another two or three years.

“I made reference to the fencing on the new Aberdeen bypass. I showed them the images at the meeting and I would say 95% of the feedback was positive.

“We’ve had emails since from tenants supporting the erection of the fence. All the tenants are in agreement something needs to be done with the site long-term.

“We had to put in additional cost to secure the premises recently to prevent intruders from accessing the building.”

Tay Rope Works had lain empty for 20 years before being bought by F&H developments in 2017.

Over the years it has been the subject of several planning applications but none have come to fruition.