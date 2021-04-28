Plans for commercial dog walking and exercise area close to St Andrews revealed

Plans to create a commercial dog walking and exercise facility close to St Andrews have been submitted to Fife Council.

The three acre site close to the junction of the A917 and the B9131 at Brownhills and just a short distance from the historic town centre, is currently farm land but could soon become a dedicated area for a commercial dog walking and exercise business.

The proposals include car parking and a fenced off area accessed by a key fob gate mechanism for users.

If given the go-ahead, it will operate the area seven days per week between the hours of 6am and 10pm.

Dog walking services

Planning agent John Hutton, of JH Planners said the works involved taking 3.36 acres of what is currently farmland to create the site.

“My client is involved in dog kennelling as well as a business providing dog walking and exercise service and already has two similar areas in the west of Scotland,” he explained.

“With the rise in demand for commercial dog exercise and walking my client is looking at the potential other areas and this site seems ideal for their requirements.

“The area will be fenced off all round offering security and accessed by a gate and electronic key fob mechanism for designated key holders.”

“If approved it would be used for dog walking and off the lead exercise as well as for dog training, and would include a small car parking area for around six vehicles.”

The application is expected to be determined by local authority planning officers in June 2021.