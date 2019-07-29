Plans for city centre flat and retail complex given the go-ahead

Plans for a £6 million flagship development in Dundee city centre have been given the go-ahead.

A new building, containing 43 flats, shops and a restaurant, will be constructed beside the former Henderson jute mill on Marketgait.

The decision follows extended discussions and negotiations between Dundee planning officials and the Brunton Design architecture practice.

The plans also incorporate charging points for electric cars.

Allan Mudie, of Brunton Design, said: “It’s great to be granted permission for such an important building outside the Waterfront.

“We aim to produce a contemporary building, using environmentally-friendly material, construction methods and energy sources.”