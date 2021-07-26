Plans for campsite with glamping pods near Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park in Perthshire

Plans to build a campsite with glamping pods have been submitted to Perth and Kinross Council.

The site – a former mink farm between Comrie and St Fillans – lies just outside the boundary of Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park.

The former farm has a number of derelict buildings, which would be demolished.

The applicants plan to build and operate two accommodation units on the site, described in the application as “very small-scale and low-impact solutions for holiday

accommodation”.

The application states: “On site, shelter from prevailing winds is provided by a natural landscape structure in the form of trees and a grass banking.

“This extends around the majority of the site giving it an enclosed and protected feel.

“The south aspect benefits from views of Beinn Fuath and Mòr Bheinn.

“The applicants own and run the 100 acres that make up East Dundurn Farm as a mixed unit but they are hoping to retire shortly.

“In order to retain the viability of the farm and suit their retired lifestyle, they would like to diversify.

“Their intention is to run a couple of pods to benefit the users of the Loch Earn Railway Path.”

The Perthshire part of the path runs through the couple’s land and is popular with walkers and cyclists, linking on to the National Cycle Route 7, as well as Roby Roy Way – a long-distance footpath.

The application adds: “To provide appropriate amenity land for the holiday accommodation, it is proposed to remove the rows of dilapidated and derelict sheds and the high steel post and mesh fencing and generally improve the visual quality of the site.”

It notes that the design of the site is “entirely compatible with surrounding land use and it is too insignificant and far away from adjacent residential properties to detrimentally impact their amenity”.

It also says that as it is a brownfield site and former mink farm, it “has the

ideal natural and imposed infrastructure to support the development”.