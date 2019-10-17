Plans for £8m retail park in Arbroath approved by Angus councillors

Councillors have approved plans for a major £8 million retail park in Arbroath.

A special Angus Council committee meeting was held on Thursday morning as local members debated the proposed development at Elliot Industrial Estate.

The amendment was passed with 21 votes in support of the proposal.

In the meeting Councillor David Fairweather said that it will benefit the town, its people and improve the retail offering.

He added that it would be of significant economic benefit and a welcome investment, justifying a departure from the local development plan.

He asks that a bus service link is established to improve local travel connections and that the developer consults with Sustrans regards bike and pedestrian access.

Planners had recommended councillors refuse the application.

Burger King, Costa, B&M and Iceland are among the stores lined up to move in to the development at the former factory site.

The plans are expected to bring hundreds of jobs to Arbroath.

A pre-determination hearing took place at the council’s Forfar HQ before councillors debated the planning application.

