Plans for 5G mast in Monifieth rejected after barrage of objections from locals

Plans for a 65ft 5G mast near a former hospital have been knocked back after a groundswell of opposition from locals.

Mobile phone firms EE and Three UK had wanted to erect the mast on land at the bus terminus adjacent to the former Ashludie Hospital on Victoria Drive in Monifieth.

But the plans were met with outrage from those in the local community and more than 60 letters of objection were lodged with Angus Council against the mast.

The most common concern was the visual appearance of the structure, with many residents believing it would be an “eyesore”.

One resident described the plans as being “incompatible” with the local neighbourhood given that it would be located in the heart of a “family-orientated” housing development.

Monifieth Community Council also submitted a formal objection to the plans, arguing the mast would negatively impact the scenery on one of the main routes into the Angus town.

There had been a telecommunications mast erected on the site but this was decommissioned three years ago which, according to one local, had led to a significant reduction in the quality of signal in the area.

In the planning application for the mast, which was submitted in March this year, the mobile phone firm also argued that alternative sites for the mast were considered but were unviable.

Despite this, Angus Council made the decision to reject the plans because they shared opponents’ belief that it would have a negative impact on the character and appearance of one of the main approaches into the Angus town.

It was also determined that developers did not give”serious and diligent” consideration to other, less sensitive sites or look at alternative ways to erect the supporting equipment required for the mast.

If they wish, EE and Three UK can appeal to the Scottish Ministers to review the case.

However, the companies must do so within three months of the council’s decision.