Plans for 49 new homes on grounds of golf club in Dundee

Plans have been unveiled for 49 new homes on a patch of land on the grounds of Downfield Golf Club.

Developer Kirkwood Homes – which has only recently revealed plans for another 100 homes at Balgillo Heights – is holding an exhibition of its plans next week.

Its proposals for the 49 homes have been devised with the assistance of the golf club itself, which owns the land the housebuilder aspires to use.

The “surplus” land sits to the west of Dalmahoy Drive, around its junction with Turnberry Avenue.

Kirkwood claims that Downfield Golf Club will enjoy “significant economic benefits” should the plans eventually be given the green light.

Colin Crombie, pictured, managing director of the firm, said: “Dundee continues to be an attractive city for Kirkwood to invest in and bring forward new housing develop-ments, and our proposals for Downfield Golf Club are no exception.

“By working closely with the club, we have devised this bespoke development that complements the existing golf club and surrounding area.

“As well as providing new high-quality housing in line with the city’s ambitious growth targets, this proposal will help secure the long-term future of one of the city’s prime sporting assets and one of the best golf courses in the region.”

The plot of land is not earmarked for housing in the latest version of Dundee’s local development plan – the blueprint city planners use to assess major planning applications.

It is, in fact, marked as a “locally important nature conservation site”, which could present a challenge despite the golf club’s co-operation in devising the plans.

However, Kirkwood has been buoyed recently after succeeding in overturning a committee decision blocking it from building 150 homes at Balgillo Heights.

The Downfield plans will be exhibited at Downfield Golf Club on Thursday May 9 from 3pm-7pm.