Plans for 45 new social housing properties submitted to Dundee council

Councillors are to consider an application to build 45 new homes close to Caird Park at a committee meeting on Monday.

The development at Hebrides Drive would consist of 17 houses and 28 flats – all set to be social housing.

The proposed houses would include a mix of detached, semi-detached and terraced homes and the flats would consist of cottage flats with wheelchair access and apartments above.

Gardens and parking would also be built to support the development.

The one hectare site is to the west of A90 Forfar Road and the east of Hebrides Drive and is currently uninhabited, following the demolition of flats which were previously there.

Access to the proposed development would be off Hebrides Drive and new footpaths would be created.

A mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom houses are proposed – 13 of the houses are two storeys and four are three storeys.

On the north of the site, three two-bed dwellings and a detached four-bed dwelling are proposed.

A further 12 semi-detached and terraced dwellings and one detached dwelling are proposed for the south of the site.

Plans state that the dwellings are to be finished in white render and dark blue brick with varying roof pitches and orientations to provide a range of dwelling types, styles and colours.

Roofs would be finished in slate grey concrete tiles and windows and doors are to be finished in grey timber.

Flats are proposed for the centre of the site, with eight cottage flats, within four two-storey buildings with wheelchair access on the ground floor.

A further 20 apartments are proposed within two and three-storey buildings.

No public comments or objections have been raised in relation to the application.

The application is not in accordance with the development plan, however, the committee is being advised there are material considerations of sufficient weight to justify approval of planning permission.

Plans have been recommended for approval by the city’s planning chiefs on that basis.

Members will vote at a meeting of the planning committee in the City Chambers on Monday.