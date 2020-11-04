Plans for 40 new homes at two former Dundee primary schools in the pipeline

The former sites of two city primary schools could hold 40 new family homes if plans are approved.

Applications have been submitted by H&H Properties Ltd to construct 21 private three-bedroom homes on the Kirkton Road site, which formerly held St Columba’s Primary.

Another application by the same developer also proposes 19 new homes at the Downfield Primary annexe site.

Despite concerns from Kirkton Community and Safety Partnership, planning officers have recommended that councillors approve the mix of two storey detached and semi-detached houses at Kirkton Road.

If given the go ahead by the committee on Monday, the new homes would be constructed next door to Downfield Primary School.

However, the community partnership raised concerns that introducing more families to the area would add pressure on nearby schools and health facilities which are already over capacity.

However, the local authority says there is capacity at primary school and secondary school level in the area and the Health and Social Care Partnership have advised that, while there may be some localised capacity issues in GP practices in some parts of the city, there is sufficient capacity across the city.

If plans are approved, each plot will also be constructed with a electrical vehicle charging point and, although trees would have to be removed during the construction, there are environmental plans in place to plant more trees within the site.

The planning committee will also discuss the future of the Downfield Primary annexe site on East School Road on Monday, where H&H Properties Ltd has also proposed constructing a mix of 19 detached and four semi-detached houses.

The proposed houses would feature concrete roof tiles, dry dash render to external walls and

UPVC windows, doors and rainwater goods as well as added solar panels to each roof.

The developers have proposed access to the residential development be taken from Camperdown Road via a new entry point.

Although approval is recommended, subject to conditions, the proposals have attracted seven letters of objection.

Locals have said the increased traffic on surrounding roads will have a detrimental impact on road and pedestrian safety, and have concerns with the proposed access onto Camperdown Road.

Flooding and drainage concerns have also been outlined as there is a history of flooding in the area.

However, SEPA has made no objections to the proposal and is satisfied that the development would not increase the risk of surface water flooding within the surrounding area.

The Council’s engineers also consider that an acceptable surface water drainage solution and flood risk assessment have been submitted.

A decision will be made on both developments during the city planning meeting which is to be held remotely on Monday November 9.