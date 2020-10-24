Plans for 34 new multi-bedroom houses in Whitfield approved by Dundee City Council

Plans for a set of 34 new multi-bedroom homes in Whitfield have been approved by Dundee City Council.

The properties are to be the latest phase in a five-part project from developers DJ Laing Homes Limited, which aims to bring more homes to the Whitfield area.

The plans, which were first submitted in February, were approved by the council this week.

The development includes eight two-bedroom homes, 16 three-bedroom homes and 10 four bedroom homes.

Each home will also have a one car garage, as well as a driveway with space for at least one further vehicle.

The new homes are to be built on Aberlady Crescent, a piece of land connected to Berwick Drive.

Plans to build 61 other properties on the land have already been approved by the council, with work on the site beginning last year.

In a planning statement submitted on behalf of the applicant, Arbroath-based Voight Architects said: “The overall development will be of a high quality complimenting the new housing stock in Dundee and will assist in the continual improvements to the area of Whitfield.”

Karen Nicoll, managing director of DJ Laing, said: “This is obviously for phase three of our project, we’ve already been on the site for over a year.

“This gives us continuity of work on the site for our work force and tradesman, which is great because it gives them a bit of job security, especially with things as they are right now.

“This most recent phase should see us right through to the end of the project.”

The properties have already garnered a huge amount of interest, with the director saying: “Sales are doing exceptionally well so far.

“They’re obviously proving very popular, we’ve got five different house designs for potential buyers to choose from.

“They’ve been designed for families or first time buyers, with the two bedrooms, they provide a good way to get on to the property ladder, especially with all the government support available for that, like the help to buy ISAs.

“I think that, with these properties, we’re looking to have the first people moving in next summer or so. It takes us about six months to build a house, so there will be some time.”