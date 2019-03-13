Plans for 32 social rent homes in Dundee to replace ‘eyesore’ flats go to council

Permission is being sought to start work on 32 new homes for social rent in the north-east of Dundee.

Dundee City Council is ready to start work on the homes – the first built by the local authority for some time without the help of a housing association – on land at Murrayfield Place in Whitfield.

The houses will occupy a site that was once home to flats decribed as “eyesores” by locals.

The properties will be a combination of one and two-storey homes and flats. The work has been valued at £4 million, according to submissions from the council’s housing officers – and appears to be running to schedule.

Local authority architect Ray Low previously told a community meeting in October that he hoped to see builders on site “in the spring”.

He added that the houses will be made from “high-quality materials for a high-quality development”.

Later works will see three supported accomodation homes – designed for people with mobility issues – also built as part of the development, which will be run with the help of Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership.

Planning documents submitted by the council’s housing division earlier this year said the development would make the “best and most appropriate use of land previously developed for residential use on this site.”

The application is yet to be formally approved.