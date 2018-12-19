Plans for £30m cinema and shopping complex in Perth back on track

Long-awaited plans for a £30 million cinema and shopping complex on the edge of Perth city centre are back on track, developers have assured.

The Mill Quarter development promises to create hundreds of jobs and deliver a radical boost to the area’s flagging nightlife.

Developer Expresso Property is in talks with big-name chains about taking up units at the new complex, which is expected to bring an extra 300,000 people into the city each year.

Construction crews began ground investigation work at the Thimble Row car park site in the spring.

Project leaders had originally hoped to submit a planning application in the first half of this year.

Preparatory work on-site has taken longer than expected but Expresso Property said it was ready to submit detailed plans to Perth and Kinross Council officers in the new year.

The company’s Nick Robinson said: “All is going well at the Mill Quarter.

“We have successfully carried out the majority of the site investigation and have refined the designs to accommodate both a difficult structural solution and occupants’ requirements.”