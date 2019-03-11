Plans for £300k artificial football pitches submitted to Dundee council

Work on a new £300,000 3G football facility for a Dundee football club is set to get underway following the creation of a significant car dealership hub.

As reported by the Tele back in 2016, John Clark Motor Group’s plans to create new Jaguar Land Rover, BMW and Mini garages on Kings Cross Road would benefit two local sports clubs.

Both Lochee Harp JFC and St Francis Boxing Club were promised new facilities by JCMG as part of the £10 million plans.

And a building warrant application for the Harp’s new 6,400 square metre 3G pitch has been submitted to the council this week.

A start date for the work is yet to be revealed – but a spokesman for Peter Inglis Architects, acting as agents on the project, confirmed the hope is to complete the laying of the pitch by the end of the summer.

He said: “The building warrant is for the laying of the new artificial pitch at the Lochee Community Sports Hub. We hope to have the pitch laid and ready for the start of the next playing season.”

It is thought the pitch will be offered out to the public to book when the club isn’t using it to encourage locals.

Jim Kelly, the late former president of the club, had hailed the investment by John Clark as a “win-win” back when it was first unveiled in August 2016.

Chris Clark, managing director of John Clark Motor Group, said the plans were part of the firm’s “ongoing commitment to investing in Dundee”.

He added: “We are delighted that this project will bring considerable benefits for both institutions (Lochee Harp JFC and St Francis Boxing Club), the local community and our customers.”

At present, Lochee Harp is based at Downfield JFC Park in Douglas – but will return to Lochee upon completion of the pitch.

Lochee Harp JFC was contacted for comment.