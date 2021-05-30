Plans for 20 new electric vehicle charging points in Dundee approved

Plans to install 20 new electric vehicle charging points in Gellatly Street car park have been approved by the Dundee City Council.

The new charging points will be powered by a set of solar panels, all of which will be installed on the roof of the multi-storey car park.

The application was first submitted by the city council themselves in March, and was validated on April 2.

Chargers part of green recovery

It comes as part of the council’s efforts for a “green recovery” from Covid-19, with a total of £22 million being put towards eco-friendly projects in the council’s March budget.

Of this, £3 million is to go towards sustainable housing energy saving measures and projects including sustainable transport and infrastructure and fleet electric vehicles.

New spots add to existing infrastructure

Councillor Lynne Short hailed the move as an “important” step for the city.

She said: “As a non-car user myself, I think it’s important that we have lots of routes into the city centre, such as walking, cycling, the bus or shared cars.

“Still, for some people a personal vehicle will be the only option for getting into the city, and I think that, as we go further into the future, electric vehicles will be the only option for these people.

“It’s important that we do have the type of infrastructure that allows for this, and luckily the city centre is well-equipped with charging points already.

“We having charging points at the Olympia, on Crichton Street, at Greenmarket.

“These new spots just add even more.”

The Maryside councillor also praised the introduction of solar pannels, saying: “The more energy that we can capture in an eco-friendly way the better.

“The charging points also have an energy swap feature, meaning that they can actually work as energy cells which supply the rest of the building.”