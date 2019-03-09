Plans for 190 houses on Dundee golf course ‘will not reduce number of holes’

Local golfers are being reassured that plans to build nearly 200 homes on part of an existing course will not see its offering reduce.

Housebuilder Stewart Milne Homes wants to construct about 190 homes on land to the east of Ballumbie Road.

However, the land is currently occupied by three of the 18 holes that make up Ballumbie Castle Golf Course.

Locals and course employees alike expressed dismay when the Aberdeen-based housebuilder announced last August that it was preparing a planning application for the land.

Staff at the course had previously shared concerns that, if altered, Ballumbie “wouldn’t be the championship- standard golf course it is now”.

Stewart Milne initially told locals who turned up at a consultation event in September that the plan was to downsize the course to nine holes, potentially with the inclusion of a driving range.

However speaking to the Tele, Ballumbie Castle course manager Allan Bange, said it is the club’s intention to find a way to retain 18 holes should the plan go ahead.

Mr Bange said: “We are, in effect, losing three holes but there will be a redevelopment of the course to keep it an 18-hole golf course.

“If planning permission for the new development is granted, the intention is to keep it at 18 holes.

“The quicker the permission is granted, the quicker we can look into this – but we will need to speak to the owners to get their views on it as well.”

The owners of Ballumbie Castle appear to have given their support to the development, hosting a drop-in consultation event last September.

The Tele understands the landowner has pledged to re-invest cash from the sale of the land to Stewart Milne into redevelopment of the course.

The 11.5-hectare site set aside for the proposal has already been earmarked by council planners as a development zone – meaning its future as a golf course was already in doubt.

Stewart Milne aims to create its Ballumbie development in two phases. Details of the first, for 76 homes, have been submitted to Dundee’s planning department in recent days.

The plan shows a crescent layout for the estate, with two new junctions connecting to Ballumbie Road, and houses in terraced, semi-detached and detached styles, some with single or double garages.

Stewart Milne has also attempted to liaise with the Whitfield Development Group on its proposals.

However, it said its request for a meeting with the residents’ body had “not been accepted” as of February 20.

Plans for the remainder of the homes will follow in a second phase in the future.

John Low, managing director of Stewart Milne Homes North, said his firm was “working closely” with the golf club.

He added: “Our commitment to these proposals is a further sign of our investment and confidence in Dundee and aligns with the plans the local authority has for the future.

“Our overall ambition is of seamless continuation from initial development through to completion of the whole site with a well-designed approach to creating an attractive place to live with a focus on genuine place-making.

“We have worked with the owners of the golf club in promoting their land for residential development and will continue to work with them closely.”

It is not the first time Stewart Milne has tried to build on the area surrounding the course.

An application for 150 homes to the west of Ballumbie Road was withdrawn in 2014.

That plan had also sought to remodel the golf course while retaining all 18 holes.