Plans for £18m cyberQuarter in Dundee get the green light

Plans for an £18 million cyber security hub to be created in Dundee have taken a step forward.

The cyberQuarter project at Abertay University is one of three to get the green light from the Tay Cities Region Joint Committee.

The new research and development centre is expected to help create hundreds of jobs in the city.

Industry, academics and students will be able to work together on new solutions to cyber security problems.

Abertay principal Professor Nigel Seaton said the cyberQuarter has potential to establish Dundee as a “significant cyber security hub”.

Mr Seaton added it would bring “a new dimension” to the city’s reputation for excellence in technology.

He added: “We have seen, through the expansion of the Dundee video games sector, that great things can happen when industry expertise is mixed with academic research, a strong graduate talent pipeline and enterprise support.

“The cyberQuarter will provide a hub where this type of collaboration and innovation can thrive.”

The project won £11.7m of UK and Scottish Government funding through the Tay Cities Region Deal, combined with a further £6.5m investment from Abertay.

Economy secretary Kate Forbes said: “I’m delighted that these projects have been given the go-ahead by the Tay Cities Region Deal.

“Over the last year, we have seen the invaluable role of digital connectivity in modern society.

“Our support for the cyberQuarter project at Abertay University will enable innovation in this crucial sector.”

Approval for rural broadband projects

The Angus and Perth & Kinross high-speed broadband programmes have also been approved.

The rural broadband projects are aimed at providing gigabit speed digital connectivity to more than 150 public buildings.

Angus Council leader David Fairweather said the project would provide a “major boost” to the area.

He said: “As a predominantly rural county, we recognise the challenges that poor digital connectivity brings.

“This funding will significantly increase Angus Council’s ability to facilitate high-speed digital connectivity.”

Leader of Perth & Kinross Council Murray Lyle said it would mean a “huge step forward” for businesses, schools and residents.

Mr Lyle said: “The opportunities available once the project has been delivered could be life-changing for some businesses.”

UK government minister Iain Stewart said: “It’s great to see Tay Cities Deal projects supporting jobs, businesses and communities.”