Plans for 150 new homes in Dundee refused by council

Dundee City Council have rejected plans for 150 new homes in Dundee at Ballumbie Road.

The plans would have seen a housing estate built on land to the east of Ballumbie Road, near Ballumbie Castle.

Almost 50 objections were submitted against the application, raising concerns over school and NHS capacity, as well as a loss of green space and over development.

Dundee Civic Trust also raised concerns during the consultation, saying that the new houses would reduce open, green space and that there were no plans for public art.

This would have been the second housing development in the area from Stewart Milne Homes.

Phase one saw 76 homes granted planning permission in 2019.

Locals complained about the noise from the development last year, calling it “absolutely horrendous”. They submitted 48 objections after a public consultation for phase two of the development.

At the Dundee City Council planning committee on Monday evening, Cllr Will Dawson, convener of the committee, put the application forward for approval.

He said: “Admittedly, there were a number of objections for this, but I am satisfied many of them are addressed. I am satisfied there are no major material concerns that should lead to refusal.”

However, Bailie Willie Sawers proposed an amendment to reject the application.

He said: “The development of 150 houses on this part of allocated housing site H45 would, in conjunction with the approved development of the southern part of the wider site, result in a development of 226 houses.

“This is in excess of the indicative capacity of 150 houses as set out in the Dundee Local Development Plan 2019. It would result in over development that would likely lead to traffic congestion in the local area, with a detrimental effect on the capacity and safe functioning of the existing road network.”

It was seconded by Cllr Steve Rome, who said: “I have supported a number of developments in this ward.

“However, I feel like this one is a step too far. It is far above what is recommended in the development plan, so I support the amendment.”

The plans were rejected in a vote of 17 to five.