Plans for 120 homes in Dundee recommended for approval despite breaking council’s own rules

Hundreds of new homes could be approved despite the plans not meeting the council’s own transport criteria.

Avant Homes has proposed to build 120 homes at Baldragon Farm – the sixth phase of a housing project sitting to the west of Strathmartine Road at the very northern edge of Dundee.

A total of 10 objections have been received from the public and local interest groups, and officers have admitted that the plan does not comply with requirements that houses be within 400 metres of public transport.

Despite this, the plans have been recommended for approval because of unspecified “material conditions” in the report delivered to councillors.

After analysing the proposals, planning officers admitted the design of most roads in the development will not be able to accommodate buses, with the nearest bus stop 500 metres away from the proposed homes.

This technicality put paid to Kirkwood Homes’ plans to expand Balgillo Heights in January, after councillors came together to vote down a development that, they said, did not provide sufficient infrastructure for local facilities.

But councillors are being told a condition will be imposed requiring Avant to draw up a ‘residential travel plan’ to deliver to residents.

This will not, however, comply the housebuilder to alter its development to accommodate access to public transport.

Meanwhile, another developer is hoping its plans for 49 homes on the edge of a city golf course will be approved at the same meeting.

Kirkwood Homes has been working with Downfield Golf Club to draw up plans for the homes on the eastern edge of the course, with a new street to be created alongside Turnberry Avenue.

The club says the plans are essential for it to invest in its own future – but it had its knuckles rapped last year after pre-emptively hacking down trees on the proposed housing site.

Nine letters of objection have been received by the council, detailing concerns over wildlife, school capacity and extra traffic in the area.

A petition containing 384 signatories was also submitted – but council planners have deemed all but 35 invalid because they do not have a valid postal address attached.

The land is not earmarked for housing in the latest version of Dundee’s local development plan – the blueprint city planners use to assess major planning applications.

It is, in fact, marked as a “locally important nature conservation site”, which could be a point of contention among eco-minded councillors.

The planning committee meets to discuss the plans on Monday night.