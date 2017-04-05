Plans have been submitted for a drive-thru restaurant at a Dundee retail park.

TJ Morris, owner of The Stack Leisure Park in Lochee, has applied for planning permission for the outlet near its entrance.

Documents submitted to the local authority show plans for 22 parking spaces and a restaurant or cafe covering about 2,500 sq/ft.

However, an operator for the new venue has not yet been confirmed.

A spokeswoman for TJ Morris said the plans were at an early stage.

She added: “The plans have just been validated and no further details are available at this stage.

“The site has been earmarked and the initial plans have now been submitted to Dundee City Council.”

The land that is subject of the plans is currently vacant and cordoned off by a series of boulders.

It sits just to the west of the park’s entrance, north of Aldi and south of Harefield Road.

It’s the latest in a line of recent developments for the retail park.

Plans were put forward to convert the former Venue nightclub — across the road from the proposed drive-thru site — into a Smyths toy superstore and gym facility, creating dozens of jobs.

It followed a move by Sports Direct to install a £5 million gym and retail outlet on that site, which later fell through.

The Stack already hosts Home Bargains, The Range and Aldi stores, along with a Gala bingo.

Dundee City Council is also considering a number of other planning applications for drive-thru venues.

At Kingsway East, plans are in motion to build a Costa outlet beside a Lidl supermarket and a pub/restaurant.

Meanwhile, Starbucks is eyeing plans to open an outlet as part of a bigger development on Dunsinane Industrial Estate, which could also include a pizza takeaway and nursery, if given approval.

And in December, proposals were unveiled for a Starbucks drive-thru shop at Fulton Road, near Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate.

Pub/restaurant chain Marstons also wants to open an outlet on an adjacent site.