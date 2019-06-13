Plans could see new one-way system on Perth Road

Ambitious proposals to revolutionise travel in the West End could see parts of the Perth Road transformed into a one-way system.

The idea was among a raft of potential plans presented as part of research conducted by sustainable transport body Sustrans Scotland at this week’s West End Community Council (WECC) meeting.

Back in April, the community council secured funding from Sustrans to investigate how Perth Road can be made more accessible.

Some of its ideas were based on feedback generated at events like WestFest as well as school workshops in the area.

© Supplied

Suggestions included widening footpaths and secured cycle parking at areas including the Sinderins and the Blackness Library.

There will also be scope to review the demand for the provision and location of taxi ranks in the West End.

But the major talking point was the changing traffic routes and the potential introduction of a one-way system, which would mean commuters could only travel east towards the city centre after the junction with Step Row on Perth Road.

Graham Ross from Austin-Smith: Lord – a partner in the project – presented to the community council this week.

Councillor Fraser Macpherson has praised the extent of the research that has been completed so far – but he warned potential plans in relation to the Sustrans report were at an “early stage”.

© DC Thomson

He added: “The research has been very in-depth and, as you’ll see and hear, there are a number of contrasting views and possible ideas that are being looked upon to improve the area.

“I was very pleased to hear some of the ideas which were based on improving access for those with mobility issues.

“There were a number of proposals that were presented at the meeting that will be welcomed by the community.

“Any proposal to change the traffic flow would have an impact on the area in my opinion – and only ideas that are supported by the community will be taken forward.”

Following the initial presentation, the WECC confirmed research will be taken through to stage two, which will see a more in-depth look at design proposals.

West End community councillor Peter Menzies warned there are considerations that need to be taken in the one-way system conversation.

He said: “On speaking to local traders I am aware there would be drawbacks to such proposals.

“But we’ve backed the decision unanimously to take this process onto stage two.

“We will now investigate all the proposals further and nothing is off the table.”

West End Community chairman Jim Dryden added: “We are looking to hold a further meeting with a WECC sub-group to discuss the proposals in greater detail.

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for Xplore Dundee insisted it would welcome discussion about improving traffic flow and reducing congestion.

But she added: “We hope any proposals to significantly change the flow of traffic in the West End of Dundee would take into account the impact this could potentially have on a number of bus services.

“Introducing one-way systems would inevitably lead to route changes, may lead to an increase in journey times and could reduce accessibility to public transport for local people in this area.”