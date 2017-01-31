Plans for a care home which will keep vulnerable young parents and their babies together have been lodged with Dundee City Council.

Architect Mark Walker submitted proposals on behalf of the Carolina House Trust (CHT), a charity which specialises in providing care and support for vulnerable young people.

The proposal, for an address in Clepington Road, would see the house transformed into a care unit to keep young parents and their kids together.

Similar plans have also been submitted for Tarvit Cottage in Cupar, which CHT owns, to accommodate more young people at the Fife location.

Stephen Clark, the chief executive of CHT, said the proposals for Clepington Road represented a return to the charity’s “residential roots”.

He said: “Proposals submitted to Dundee City Council and Fife Council will see the organisation expand our existing services.

“We will utilise our properties at Tarvit Cottage, Cupar and Clepington Road to move back into the provision of residential care.

“Internal planning for the new services is still being finalised but we envisage that Clepington Road will be used for vulnerable young parents and their babies.”

Mr Clark added that the development of the unit was not a reaction to a rise in teenage pregnancies.

Instead, the centre would support a “small number” of cases which usually result in young parents being separated from their children.

He said: “Due to lack of facilities and the intensive support required there are young parents, many care experience young people, who due to life experiences do not have the natural developmental resilience and family support other young parents have and are deemed unable to care for their own children.

“CHT believes that by offering intensive support in a protected environment we can keep the young mother and baby together so creating and enhancing a family bond that will be lifelong.

“This is a departure from removal of the child and potentially being placed for adoption, breaking the most powerful of all bonds with psychological consequences.”