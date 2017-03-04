Plans have been unveiled for almost 50 homes on the site of a former Dundee primary school.

Developer Kirkwood Homes wants to build 49 new houses on Bellfield Street, where the now-closed St Joseph’s RC Primary School building still stands.

The development — across the road from the Whitehall Theatre — has been submitted to Dundee City Council by Emac Planning on behalf of Kirkwood.

The company says the existing school building is “not suitable for conversion on grounds of practicality” and wants to knock it down and redevelop the site from scratch.

A statement lodged with the plans added: “Whilst a prominent location, the existing building is not considered to be of any architectural merit.

“The principle of redevelopment of the site should therefore be supported not only in terms of restoring a brownfield site but also the physical enhancement of this key site which will significantly improve the appearance of the street scene at this key movement junction.”

All the flats would be two-bedroom, with the buildings reaching between four and five storeys in height.

The block is within walking distance of the city centre.

Planners have made provision for 74 car parking spaces, at a rate of 1.5 parking spaces per flat, in recognition of a lack of on-street parking in the area.

In keeping with modern developments, the flats would also include two electric car parking spaces and three disabled car parking spaces.

A total of 49 bicycle racks would also form part of the development, which would be kept “100% secure”.

Kirkwood insists the flats would “meet housing need both in terms of affordability and market demand”.

An application for the demolition of the existing 1920s school building — which closed to pupils in 2008 — was approved last year.

Kirkwood added that the building has had a series of problems since it bought it from the city council in 2012.

The statement said: “Recently, and due to a spate of vandalism in the area, the windows have been boarded up when they have been broken, resulting in 70% of the windows being boarded up.

“There is currently no gas supply into the property as it was disconnected in July 2016 following a flood in the basement.”