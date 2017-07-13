A planning application to build 42 new homes on the site of the former Mid Craigie Primary School have been approved by Dundee City Council.

The plans, which were submitted in April by KDM Architects on behalf of Angus Housing Association and Cruden Homes East Ltd, had sought permission to build 34 houses and eight flats.

Under the accepted plans, the housing association will have 30 properties available for rent, with the remaining 12 sold by Cruden Homes.

The council has granted permission for the works to go ahead, with some conditions attached.

These largely pertain to ensuring aspects of the £5 million development, such as roads, pavements, street lights and electrical car charging points, meet city council standards.

Planners must also ensure that the site meets strict environmental, contamination and water drainage standards.

The Pitairlie Road school was knocked down in 2009.