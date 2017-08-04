Safety concerns have been raised at the site of the proposed redevelopment of one of the world’s oldest jute mills — including fears of asbestos.

Plans are under way for Queen Victoria Works — built in 1828 — to be turned into student accommodation.

The site, which has lain derelict since closing in the 1980s, could be set to be rejuvenated with the creation of up to 250 rooms.

The plans to convert the ex-mill — which have been lodged by Scott Properties Ltd — have now been delayed.

Jonathan Cortese, of architects James Paul Associates, who submitted the proposal on behalf of Scott, said there has been a delay in getting access to the site.

He added: “The main problem has been getting access to the site because the buildings are dangerous but we are still moving along.

“There is also a pond at the site which may be full of asbestos.

“We are trying to get a survey carried out to determine whether there is any asbestos.”

He said the survey would likely take two to three weeks to complete and its findings would determine what action would be taken.

The architects had previously planned to hold a public consultation last month, but this was postponed because of the issues getting into the site.

Mr Cortese added that the project was still on course, despite the delay, and said: “Everyone was well aware of the dangers — it is the nature of the site.”

Based in Brook Street, the once-thriving mill was home to Tay Spinners before its closure and is B-listed by Historic Scotland.

The buildings are in poor condition and likely to face demolition if council bosses approve the plans.

Angus Paul, director with James Paul Associates, previously said the public will play a major part in the site’s future.

He said: “At this stage we’re still putting together the final plans so it’s still early days.

“Our proposal is to demolish some if not all of the buildings at the site.

“We’re still at pre-planning stage but we envisage up to 250 rooms being created for students in a three-storey building.

“These would be self-contained with a small kitchen, shower, bedroom, sofa and things like that.”

Concerns were previously raised by residents and councillors in the West End over the safety of the site.