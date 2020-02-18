Planning permission sought for statue of Dundee United legend Jim McLean

Plans to erect a statue of Dundee United legend Jim McLean have moved another step closer after an official planning application was submitted by the club’s community trust.

The statue of the former manager, who guided the club through the most successful period of their history, is to be positioned outside Tannadice, behind the Eddie Thompson stand.

Crafted to a larger-than-life 110% scale, the sculpture depicts McLean holding the Scottish Premier Division trophy from the team’s only top-flight victory in the 1982-83 season.

It has been carved by Duncan of Jordanstone graduate Alan Herriot, funded by £62,000 collected by the Dundee United Community Trust.

McLean will stand atop a two metre-tall plinth made of bricks in club colours, which will bear a bas-relief of the manager and an inscription commemorating his time at the club.

Trust chairman David Dorward – a former Dundee City Council chief executive – has submitted the planning application which seeks formal permission to erect the statue.

The decision to place the statue outside the walls of the Tangerine Terrors’ stadium is expected to be welcomed.

A Tele poll on the siting of the statue found that 64% of readers supported putting the statue on public display.

The community trust hopes to have the statue unveiled on May 14, the anniversary of the club’s crowning as league champions in 1983.