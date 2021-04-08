Planning go-ahead for housing conversion of historic Newtyle railway buildings

Historic Angus railway sheds are to be transformed into housing after the residential scheme won the go-ahead from Angus planners.

The B-listed buildings which were once the terminus of the Dundee and Newtyle Railway are to be converted into six new homes in the village.

They are nearly 200-years-old and among Scotland’s oldest original railway buildings.

Developers hope the new Commercial Street properties could be ready to welcome families as soon as the end of this year.

Angus Council approved conditional planning and listed building consent for the Simco Inveraldie Ltd scheme, plans for which were lodged in October.

Revised proposals followed the earlier withdrawal of a bid for four houses there.

The old goods sheds have previously been the subject of applications for retail use and a 2015 office plan which never went ahead.

Built in the early 1830s as the terminus of the Dundee and Newtyle Railway, it is the oldest station site in Scotland to retain anything of its original building.

The site’s larger building was the original station, with a smaller structure added sometime after 1861 as a new passenger station.

The original station was later remodelled as a goods shed and the Dundee – Newtyle line served the area until its eventual closure in 1955.

A full survey of the buildings will be undertaken to secure a historic record of the site.

Developers hope to create a ‘micro-community’ within the village.

A spokesperson for agents Anthony Robertson Design said: “We’re delighted with the decision of the planning authority, as is our client.

“Work should commence on site within the coming months on receipt of the outstanding approvals and consents.

“It is hoped that the finished units will be on the market for sale by late 2021/ early 2022.”