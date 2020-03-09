Planning application submitted for Spar store at Dundee’s Western Gateway

Dundee’s Western Gateway is set to gain a new store in the near future, a new set of council papers suggest.

Businessman Sajid Sharif has submitted an application to Dundee’s city licensing board seeking permission to sell alcohol from a proposed Spar store on Braes of Gray Road, within the Dykes of Gray.

Details are scant on the store at present – but further information is expected to be published ahead of the next meeting of the board on March 19.

However, a new store for the area is likely to be welcomed by residents of the Western Gateway, who have recently reported dissatisfaction with the lack of infrastructure being created.

At the end of January, residents from the area told councillors the proposed “village community” they were sold on was no further forward, having bought their homes in the newly created neighbourhood as far back as 2016.