Planning application could see over 60 new homes built on sites in Charleston

Ambitious plans to build more than 60 new properties on nine separate sites in Charleston have been lodged with the city council.

Blackwood Homes and Care are behind the proposals which, if approved, would see 66 “fully accessible units” built on the selected sites throughout the area.

The units are proposed to be a mixture of flats and houses and will cater specifically for people who suffer from mobility issues, with the design of the properties allowing “movement throughout the home for wheelchair users.”

The nine sites selected for the development by Blackwood include land at Brownhill Place, Gourdie Place, Buttar’s Road, Brownhill Street and Balgarthno Road.

A supporting document submitted along with the application outlined that of the 66 proposed units to be built, there will be 50, two bedroom flats alongside 14, four bedroom and two, five bedroom houses.

Off-street parking to the front of the properties is also included in the plans, with a total of 71 spaces for the flatted properties and 34 spaces for the houses. Of these, 35 will be what the developer describes as “accessible”.

A brief within the application document said: “Lewis and Hickey (the architect) have worked with Blackwood to develop a new housing concept providing fully inclusive and accessible homes that are flexible and adaptable to changing needs.

“Following development of this concept, the client now wants to realise this vision by constructing 66 fully accessible units comprising a mix of flats and houses within the selected sites in Charleston.

“The developments will accommodate nine sites that will integrate with the existing urban context.

“These developments aim to enhance and contribute to the local community providing affordable housing which respects the Human Rights of all.”

Blackwood described how it has “overwhelming support” from the community in Charleston, who are backing its proposals to bring the new housing to the area.

Resident hope the new development will curb anti-social behaviour on the vacant sites, the company says.

The company’s supporting statement added: “Further to this event Blackwood will continue to engage with the community prior to the start of development and throughout the construction process – in particular they will work with the Charleston Tenants and Residents Association, the Charleston Community Centre Local Management Group and the local Parent Teacher Association.”