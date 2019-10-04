Planners ‘to recommend retail park refusal’ in Angus town, despite 220 jobs forecast

Developers behind proposals for a multi-million-pound retail park in Angus say they have been told it is likely to be recommended for refusal by planning officials.

The scheme, which is forecast to generate more than 220 jobs and boost the economy by £8 million, is planned for the site of the old “metal box factory” on the gateway into Arbroath.

The company behind it, Brackenbrae Investments, has said it could host national retailers Aldi, Iceland Food Warehouse, B&M Home Stores, Costa and Burger King. The firm is also in talks with Sports Direct.

However, the developer now says it has been told planners intend to advise councillors to reject the application when it comes up for determination later this month.

Angus Council says the papers are still being drawn up in preparation for the meeting on October 17.

However, Andrew Dandie, a partner with agents Graham & Sibbald, said refusal of the scheme would be a loss to the town and the wider economy.

“These retailers are not present in Arbroath and in some cases not even in the wider Angus area,” he said.

“They have provided statements confirming the nature of their business models means they could not be accommodated in town centre locations.”