Planners consider new road into Dundee Technology Park

Dundee’s ring road is poised to gain a new access road to create a new entry route into the Dundee Technology Park.

Applicant Marketgait Developments Limited, owned by local magnate Bruce Linton, is seeking permission to create a new road to Swan House from Riverside Drive.

The turn-off would sit on the north side of the road, just east of the junction with the Swallow Roundabout.

In a justification statement included with a planning application, agents Voigt Architects said the “high profile” building merited a new access.

It said: “The applicant has had high-level discussions with a number of potential organisations… but each one has stressed the importance of a direct access route from the A85 Riverside Avenue. A new link road…is considered necessary for the success of the development.”

Planners have until January 16 to make a decision on the proposal.