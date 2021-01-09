A plane is said to have gone missing just minutes after leaving an airport in the Indonesian capital.

Sriwijaya Air flight 182 reportedly lost contact with aviation authorities shortly after taking off from Jakarta.

The plane departed the Jakarta Soekarno Hatta International Airport for Pontianak, on the island of Borneo, at 2.36pm.

Flightradar24 says it received reports that the Boeing 737-500 went missing near Indonesia.

It is said to have lost more than 10.000ft of altitude in less than one minute, only four minutes after leaving the airport.

The group posted to Twitter: “We are following reports of a missing Boeing 737-500 in Indonesia. We hope to have more information soon.”

The plane’s status is currently listed as “unknown”.

More to follow.