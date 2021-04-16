Plan to turn Broughty Ferry car park into beer garden attracts 25 objections

A popular Broughty Ferry pub will turn part of its car park into a beer garden if planners give the proposals the green light.

Bosses of Papa Jacques, in Brook Street, are seeking to form a beer garden at the back of the pub and restaurant, which involves a small extension of the area.

Dundee City Council said 25 letters of objection have been received to the proposal including a letter from Broughty Ferry Community Council.

The plans include building a landscaped seating area, and putting in canopies, which include a pergola-style roof covering.

A storage area would be used to extend the area at the rear of the property, and a small opening would be created in the wall of the pub to use as a serving hatch.

Coronavirus restrictions

The application said the financial effects of coronavirus had led to the application

It says: “Finishes would include timber fencing, timber storage sheds and a timber canopy, with feature floor tiles to the seating areas and planting to the perimeter of the site.

“The applicant wishes to provide an enhanced outdoor space given the effects of the Covid-19 restrictions on the hospitality sector as well as the ongoing restrictions and requirements, which have resulted in a need to provide outdoor facilities for businesses to generate income.

Support hospitality businesses

“It is recognised that the proposal may give rise to some noise and that this may have an impact on neighbouring properties.

“However, it is also recognised that the council needs to support businesses within the hospitality sector, particularly at the current time during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As a result, the decision on this application requires to carefully balance the two. The proposed conditions to restrict the hours of operation and amplified music/vocals in the beer garden will help minimise the impact.”

‘Noise and anti-social behaviour’

Objections received include fears there will be noise, disturbance and anti-social behaviour associated with the beer garden, including littering.

As such the planning conditions have been recommended to be granted for two years, and to restrict the hours of operation of the beer garden, as well as preventing any amplified music from being played.

This means the garden won’t be allowed to be used after April 30 2023, unless further permission is granted.

Between September to June, the area must shut at 9pm, and between July and August that time is extended to 10pm.