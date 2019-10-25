Plan to mark 45-year-old swim record set by Menzieshill High School

A world record set by pupils at a city school that still stands almost five decades on will be celebrated next month.

In 1974, a team of 20 swimmers from Menzieshill High School cemented their place in the history books by completing a 100-mile relay in 24 hours.

They repeated the feat in 1977 and 1980 and the group has never been matched or beaten.

The Bye Bye Meenie High group, set up after the school closed, is hoping to celebrate the anniversary of the achievement in December.

Members are asking anyone who was involved or remembers the record attempts to get in touch and share their stories and memories by messaging the group’s Facebook page.

One person who vividly remembers the incredible achievement is the Evening Telegraph’s swimming and water polo correspondent Frank Jordan.

Now in his 80s, Frank has fond memories of the world record set by pupils he taught as a member of the school’s PE staff at the time.

Frank said he also remembers getting in touch with the Guinness World Records and asking if they would be interested in the record attempt.

He said: “I’m delighted the world record set by Menzieshill pupils is being commemorated on its 45th anniversary.

“It was a remarkable achievement by the kids and one I was happy to be associated with.”

He added: “The team was formed in March 1973 and won its first Tayside championship in 1973.

“They won all the Tayside championships, boys and girls’ individual championships, the 100m freestyle and both team events.

“In December 1974, they set a world record for the 20 swimmers 24-hour 100-mile relay and they repeated the feat in 1977 and 1980.

“They were the only school team to have relay teams in all the boys and girls’ finals in 1977.”