Plan to convert former Dundee jute mill into 19 flats to be revised following concerns

The firm of architects behind plans to restore a former jute mill will resubmit the proposals to city planners before the end of the year after preservation experts expressed concerns.

Stables Development LLP aims to convert Baxter’s Mill at the Lower Dens Works into 19 flats and five serviced apartments.

The firm’s agents, Carnoustie firm Brunton Design, submitted plans to Dundee City Council in August detailing how this would be carried out.

However, following a visit to the site, experts from Historic Environment Scotland had concerns over aspects of the proposals, and all involved agreed that parts of the design – including the roof – should be redesigned.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Allan Mudie, a partner in Brunton Design, said the plans have been withdrawn but will be put to city planners again before 2019 is out.

“We met with Historic Environment Scotland at the site and they had a number of suggestions to amend the proposals which meant they would be more likely to support it,” he said.

“We’re trying to retain as much of the building’s facade as possible but we were initially unable to do that because we wanted to cram in as many flats as possible.

“Everyone – Historic Environment Scotland and the planning department and our clients – wants it to go ahead so a compromise has been made. It’s all very much looking good. We’ll be in a position to submit it this year.”