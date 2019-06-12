Plan to build 29 homes on site of former Dundee primary school to be decided next week

A plan to build 29 homes on the site of a former Dundee primary school will finally be decided upon by councillors next week.

Under proposals put forward by H&H Properties, the three and four-bed houses will be built on the land once home to Macalpine Primary School on St Leonard Place.

The school closed in 2008 and the land has sat unused since then.

H&H’s application was submitted two years ago, but has been delayed due to discussions with Scottish Water over how to drain the site. This will now be addressed in a separate application.

In a planning statement sent to Dundee City Council last month, H&H said it was committed to providing a “high quality development”.

Planning officers will tell councillors on Monday that the proposals should be approved when put to the vote.

In a report going to the planning committee, officers said: “The proposed development of private family homes will make a positive contribution to this residential neighbourhood in the north of the city.

“There are no material considerations of sufficient weight that would justify refusal of planning permission.”