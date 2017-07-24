The proposed redevelopment of the former TSB building in Dundee’s Perth Road has been welcomed as “fantastic news”.

West End Community Council chairman Peter Menzies said plans to refurbish the building at 284-286 Perth Road were very welcome.

Dundee businessman Jon Bennet has applied to the city council for permission to create two commercial units in the former bank.

The TSB branch closed in March 2016 and has lain empty ever since.

Now, Mr Bennet hopes to refurbish and redevelop the building to provide retail or commercial premises that would be available for rental.

Agent for Mr Bennet, Jon Frullani, said his client proposed to redevelop the shop front, making it more welcoming as a shop frontage, rather than that of a bank.

He said: “At the moment, the frontage of the building is not particularly welcoming.

“My client wants to enhance it to make it more desirable and appeal to small, local businesses.

“It is also planned to turn the inside into two units to accommodate two businesses. This would be good use of a vacant local building in the West End.

“It would be good to see this building put back into use and it would be great to welcome two new businesses into the West End.”

Mr Menzies said: “This is fantastic news for the West End. To see this former bank turned into two premises for local business is excellent.

“The area is regenerating and to hear we could get two more businesses is great news.

“This is a time of growth and great vibrancy in the West End.”