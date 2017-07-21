Plans for a multimillion-pound sports centre at Caird Park have been resubmitted to Dundee City Council, after a Scottish Government U-turn.

Proposals to build a Regional Performance Centre for Sport, first identified as a requirement for Tayside by Sport Scotland in 2003, were sent back to the drawing board at the end of last year, following objections raised by the group Care for Caird and others.

The plans were withdrawn in November after objectors requested a predetermination hearing.

The Scottish Government then ordered a full environmental impact assessment be carried out on the Caird Park site in December, with Dundee FC, which was considering using the centre for training, pulling out days later.

In June this year, the Scottish Government wrote to the council changing position, telling the local authority it would not require a full environmental impact assessment.

The council conducted a new ecology survey in May of this year, which advised that no tree removal should be carried out during bird breeding season, between March 1-August 31.

The report also noted a check for signs of squirrel life should be conducted 48 hours prior to a tree being felled and that there were no signs of protected species otters and badgers, but given their foraging range it was not inconceivable either species could “move on to the site”.

Scottish Conservative North East MSP Liam Kerr said: “It has been disappointing to see the delays and changes to the project but the fact remains that a new sport centre is a great opportunity for the people of Dundee and the whole region.”

Councillor Stewart Hunter, who withdrew himself from any part of the decision making process regarding the centre, maintained his stance that he would remove himself from the chamber when the development management committee eventually meets to discuss the proposals.