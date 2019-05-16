Plan in place to stop noise from Dundee street party travelling to Fife

Noise chiefs will be in place at two coastal towns to ensure a student party does not disrupt the sleep of locals.

A massive celebration is set to kick-off on Perth Road at 8pm on Friday as part of the DJCAD degree show street party.

The festivities will run in conjunction with Dundee University students showcasing their exhibitions which attract thousands of visitors every year.

Last year’s event caused controversy, with residents in Wormit and Newport being woken up by the partying – despite being seven miles across the River Tay.

The music from the party echoed off the water, making a loud noise on the other side of the estuary.

But this year student association bosses have moved to make a difference for Fife residents.

Claire Hartley, vice-president of communications and campaigns at Dundee University Students’ Association, assured residents there is a “noise management plan” in place.

Members of the team will be stationed in areas including Wormit and Newport to check the noise levels.

Ms Hartley said: “Acknowledging any issues that arose from last year’s event, we have a fully developed noise management plan for the coming degree show party event.

“This will involve a member of our staff being in position in any potential noise nuisance sites with noise monitoring equipment to report any problems immediately.”

Residents on Perth Road and the surrounding areas have already received notification of this week’s event. But people living in Wormit and Newport insisted they had no idea the party was planned.

One resident said: “I have had no notification that this would be taking place again this year.

“My issue last year was that it continued until after 2am.

“Concerts in Slessor Gardens generally finish at around 11pm which is perfectly reasonable. It was a particularly still night last year and the sound carried very clearly.

“I am no killjoy but it seems the same rules are not being applied.”

A Perth Road resident added: “This is the second or third year there has been a party on the street and to be honest I think it’s great.

“We have never noticed any noise and we live really close to Airlie Place, so I was surprised to hear complaints had been raised in Fife. It would be a shame if the party was cancelled because of noise complaints almost 10 miles away.”