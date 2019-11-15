Plan for new waffle and crepe house in Dundee city centre

Plans for a new waffle and crepe house in the city centre could see dessert house chain, Kaspa’s Desserts, open it’s third store in Scotland.

Submitted by Andrew Black Design on behalf of the company, the application is to change the currently empty ground floor unit at 140 West Marketgait into a food retail unit with takeaway option.

Proposed opening hours are 11am-11pm from Sunday-Thursday and from 11am-midnight on Friday and Saturday.

There will be seating for 98 people, as well as takeaway provision and third party ordering.

As well as waffles and crepes there will also be sundaes, cakes, gelato, fruit smoothies and coffee on offer.

Kaspa’s Desserts currently has one store in Edinburgh and another due to open soon in Glasgow.