Plan for new tattoo studio in Dundee city centre

A new tattoo studio is set to open in the city centre if permission is granted to convert a hair salon.

Westport Property Ltd is seeking approval from council planning officers to modify 17 Bank Street for use as a tattoo parlour.

The studio will be leased to a tenant for three years starting on January 31.

In a statement, the firm said it was proposing modest alterations at the front of the unit, which is part of the B-listed building that runs the length of Bank Street from numbers 7-25.

The name of the tattoo studio has not been disclosed by Westport.

The building was once the home of the Evening Telegraph and, latterly, DC Thomson after the firm purchased it and the Dundee Advertiser from proprietor John Leng.

It was listed in 1965 and later converted into flats and commercial units.

Dundee City Council has until mid-February to make a decision on the application.