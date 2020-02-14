Plan for new houses on Dundee’s Gray Street rejected

Planners have rejected a bid to build new houses on Dundee’s Gray Street.

The project involved demolishing an old vehicle repair workshop at the site and replacing it with two semi-detached, two storey homes.

But the plans, which were submitted by city architects Anthony Robertson Design, were refused for several reasons.

Dundee City Council’s planning committee dismissed the application after hearing that it failed to meet the city’s local development plan.

The planners said in their report: “It is out of character with Gray Street.

“The design and site of the two proposed houses fails to respect the distinct character of the surrounding area.”

Concerns were also raised that the garden area was “substantially less than the minimum standard required”.

And another factor cited in the refusal was that there was a lack of detailed information on drainage.