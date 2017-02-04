A housing firm has held a public exhibition about plans to build more than 60 homes on the grounds of a former school in Dundee.

Persimmon Homes snapped up the Kingspark School site on Gillburn Road for £3.3 million from the council in December, as revealed by the Tele.

Locals had the chance to quiz Persimmon chiefs on their proposals and view the plans at an exhibition in Downfield Mains Church.

Some locals used the event as a chance to put forward their view that the land should be kept for public use.

Persimmon described the event as a “listening exercise” and has vowed to consider residents’ concerns.

Picture shows local resident Derrick Ross, 71, viewing the plans with land manager Robert Patrick.