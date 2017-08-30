Plain sailing for boat trips along the River Tay

More than 1,000 people have got on board with a new maritime initiative that aims to transform the River Tay into a bustling passage for leisure boats and water taxis.

Maritime training charity Taymara (Tay Maritime Action) teamed up with Perth and Kinross Council and the Tay and Earn Trust to offer regular boat trips until October.

Vessels carry passengers from new pontoons at Willowgate, near the Friarton Bridge, and Tay Street, by the Fergusson Gallery, and sail past Elcho Castle and Kinnoull Hill.

Three weeks ago, the scheme was extended along the Tay with trips from Broughty Ferry to Perth.

Since its launch in July, the service has been cancelled only twice — once because of weather and another time when a berthing point at Perth harbour was being used by a large commercial craft. Trips are booking up fast.

The boating plan was launched thanks to £700,000 of funding from the Big Lottery’s Coastal Communities Fund.