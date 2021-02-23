Firefighters were called to P&J Live in Aberdeen this afternoon after a “small fire” broke out in a kitchen.

The replacement exhibition and conference centre in Bucksburn is currently home to the mass vaccination centre, although no jabs are being given today.

A spokeswoman for the venue said only 15 staff were in the building at the time but all had safely got out before fire crews arrived at around 12.05pm.

The blaze had also been extinguished by the time crews got there.

A control spokesman said the “small fire” in the £425 million Teca complex had been caused by someone leaving cooking unattended.

Three fire engines and a vehicle with a height platform were sent to the complex but all had left the scene by around 12.35pm.

A spokeswoman for P&J Live said: “There was a minor incident in the kitchen at P&J Live, which was dealt with by staff.

“There were only 15 people in the building.

“Firefighters attended but were not needed.”

NHS Grampian had not been made aware of the incident, given the mass centre was not in operation.