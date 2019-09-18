Pizza restaurant featuring arcade machine and games night ready to open in Broughty Ferry

The owners of a long-awaited pizza restaurant have revealed they are almost ready to open.

Brothers Mike and Lee Patterson, along with business partner Marc Gibson, have spent the last year revamping the former Peking Garden on Gray Street in Broughty Ferry and transforming it into Pizza Revolution.

Both Mike and Marc will be chefs at the colourful restaurant on Gray Street, which will initially open six days a week.

Lee said: “It’s been a good project being so involved in the build process.

“To be finally here and see it all, it feels really good. Proud as punch.

“We’ve done the whole thing ourselves pretty much from beginning to end. The three of us opened the doors when it was very much still kitted out as a Chinese.”

Lee was inspired to turn his hand to pizzas after watching a programme on TV, before he practised making them at home.

As well as the restaurant element there will be an arcade machine, with competitions, games nights and potentially a comic book sale.

And the menu itself will be a departure from the traditional toppings served in other pizza parlours, with the owners promising a “modern twist on some classics”.

Marc said: “We have board games so you can sit and play while you are eating your pizza. We’ve got comic books to sit and read. It’s just a fun place to be.

“We’re making a Neapolitan-style dough from scratch, but the toppings are not going to be traditional Italian.”

Hungry pizza lovers will also be able to watch their food being prepared in the live kitchen.

Lee said: “We’ve opened it all up. Everything will be on display. You’ll see the doughs getting stretched out, topped, into the oven, you’ll see the rolling flames inside the oven.

“You will come in and order, the order will go to the first station which is stretching out the doughs, you’ll move along, they’ll get topped, and go into the oven. It will be a bit of a production.”

The group is also thanking local artist Symon Mathieson, who goes by the name Syke, who painted the inside wall as well as the wood-fired oven.

Included in the vibrant decorations is a massive collection of Funko Pop figures – collectible figurines inspired by pop culture – the majority of which belongs to Marc.

Mike added the brothers also want to thank their dad Neil Patterson. He said: “He’s gone above and beyond, if it wasn’t for him this wouldn’t have happened.”

The team hopes to be open Tuesday-Sunday noon-10pm to begin with, before opening seven days. There will also be the opportunity for walk-in takeaway orders.